Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Situated on a beautiful hilltop overlooking majestic Lake Granbury sits 2100 Tree Top Court, a villa with the look and charm of Tuscany. The property features 5.4 waterfront acres, a rustic forest of trees and a great winding drive from the road, past the house and down to the water’s edge. The home is wrapped in beautiful white stucco and covered by a red terracotta roof.
Enter the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home through the large porte cochère and large double front doors and discover a grand entrance. A large custom stairwell, which greets visitors, leads up to the spare bedrooms and a great loft area. Downstairs is an oversized great room with 20-foot ceilings and large custom windows that let the light pour in. The entire downstairs has been updated with beautiful travertine stone floors and other upgrades. The arched doorways, large fireplace and wet bar in the great room all add to the elegance.
Just off the living area sits the gourmet chef’s kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, granite counters and chic white cabinets. Enjoy the eat-in dining room just off the kitchen with lovely views of the lake out large windows, and French doors that lead to the oversized screen porch. Just past the kitchen is a study/library.
The master suite features a completely updated master bathroom with duel vanities, ample cabinet space, a custom walk-in shower and a magnificent clawless spa tub with a picture window.
The home is very bright and cheery. Outside is a detached garage with a full apartment above for long term guests. Behind the main house is a beautiful patio with views of the lake. At the water’s edge, a custom boat dock matches the exterior of the Tuscan villa. The lakefront home features over 500-feet of waterfrontage.
The home is priced $749,900. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
Comments