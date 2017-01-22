Real Estate

January 22, 2017 12:00 AM

Williams Trew | Sunset, TX

Talia Lydick with Williams Trew is proud to present the get-away at 6883 FM 1749 in Sunset, Texas which is approximately an hour from the D/FW metroplex. Enjoy fishing, riding, gardening or raising livestock on the wonderful 53-acre property. It is surrounded by excellent native-improved pastures with good cross-fencing. The two-story home, built in 2012, seems brand new and is comfortable with an attached garage-barn for parking several utility vehicles. The two-bedroom, two and one-half bathroom house has an open floor plan, great for entertaining. The kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The living room’s focus is a decorative fireplace. Beautiful tree-lush pastures and ponds surround the country home.

Contact Lydick at 817-692-4821 or visit williamstrew.com for more information.

