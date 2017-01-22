Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Southlake

The home at 605 Logans Lane is nestled in the Strathmore addition of the Timarron Country Club; named one of the best country clubs in DFW multiple times by Avid Golfer magazine. Timarron offers state of the art facilities.
The 1997 home has been impeccably maintained by its original home owner. Its 4,315 square-feet boasts a spacious floor plan including four bedrooms, four and one-half baths and four living spaces in addition to a study enclosed by glass French doors.
A private master suite is located on the first floor with vaulted ceilings and bay windows looking out towards the expansive back yard. The master bedroom offers private access to the back yard, convenient for morning coffee or evening reading on the patio. Dual master sinks, a jetted garden tub, free-standing shower and walk-in closets are a great retreat.
The light and bright kitchen with an eat-in breakfast nook has cabinets galore and opens into the family room. The open floor plan paired with windows across the back of the home provides ample natural light and space for entertaining.
Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs off of a secondary living space, and both have their own private bathroom. The bonus room, also located upstairs, is sprawling and measures at 32- by 19-feet. The room is perfect for a pool table, work out equipment, media room or even a fifth bedroom.
Recent improvements include: new paint throughout including kitchen cabinetry, installed hardwood floors downstairs, replaced carpet, and installed stainless steel appliances including a wine refrigerator. The home has been cared for with great detail and is move-in ready.
For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Laura Hamilton at 817-846-6120 or laura.hamilton@burtladner.com.
Comments