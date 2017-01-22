Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Tommy Dyer and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Tanglewood, are holding an open house at 3622 Suffolk Drive on Sunday, January 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The ranch style home, with colonial influences, emphasizes openness and efficient use of space.
Great for the flow of family and friends throughout the rooms, the home is functional as well as stylish. The grand picture window in the living room is a hallmark of the style of the period. The living area is large and open with the updated kitchen steps away.
The central area of the home is accentuated by large windows and a distinguished fireplace. Natural light shows off the pretty wood flooring. Modern touches include recessed lighting in the living area and a neutral paint palette.
The kitchen is smartly modeled with white cabinets and dark granite counters. It has ample storage for modern living and is also equipped with glass cabinet doors to show off dishware. Natural light makes the kitchen bright and cozy. The kitchen includes room for a table for casual family dining.
The master bedroom is large and has a bathroom that has been stylishly updated. A subway-tiled shower and granite counter tops make the updated master bath sophisticated as well as practical and spacious. The additional full bathroom is also updated with granite and there is a convenient half-bath off the living area. Additional bedrooms are sizable and offer pretty windows for natural light.
The attractive exterior of the home has large trees to provide shade and character. The low-pitched roof represents the style of the era. The yard is sizable with gorgeous trees. The back yard has for neighbors and family to gather.
The location is convenient to TCU, the Tanglewood area, walking trails, parks, shopping and restaurants. The home has approximately 2,211 square-feet and is priced at $372,000.
For more information or a private showing, contact Dyer at 817-235-6094 or tommy.dyer@cbdfw.com.
Comments