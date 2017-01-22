Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Ranches

Connecting with the outdoors, enjoying life’s simple pleasures, or spending more quality time with family and friends is easy on a beautiful Texas ranch. The ranch and land experts at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty can help buyers navigate the process from beginning to end and help them find the right property. To learn more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Situated on over 50 acres with several ponds, beautiful scattered hardwood trees, and rolling topography, El Milagro Retreat in Denton County is a combination residential estate and state-of-the-art working equestrian ranch. The custom-built 8,000-square-foot home with a rock and stone exterior is a true masterpiece of indoor and outdoor living. From the outdoor kitchen there are beautiful views of the infinity pool, pond, and surrounding countryside. The equestrian compound consists of indoor and outdoor arenas and a main show barn with concrete alleys, ten stalls, a tack room and an office. The home is listed by David Burgher and Harlan Ray for $8,495,000.
Located among beautiful and diverse landscape in the northwestern corner of the Texas Hill Country, the turnkey property known as Stone Creek Ranch in Coryell County includes top-of-the-line improvements and rich wildlife. The ranch offers something for everyone, and the attention to detail poured into over a decade of work has truly created a sportsman’s paradise. A concrete drive takes visitors past a lake and up a small hill to one of the highest points in Coryell County. The ranch compound centers around a spectacular, custom-built lodge with approximately 7,000 square-feet of air conditioned space. The front of the lodge has an additional 1,800-square-foot covered porch. The home is listed by David Burgher and Tyler Thomas for $3,500,000.
