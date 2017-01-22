Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

Real Estate

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the European inspired home at 6828 Laurel Valley, located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. The original Street of Dreams showcase home is situated on a beautiful half-acre lot with views from across the sixth fairway. The impressive home offers 5,542 square-feet including five bedrooms, four and one-half baths, two spacious living areas, and a media room.

Upon entry, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, decorative architectural columns, and richly appointed moldings create a dramatic first impression. The foyer opens to the formal living room offering beautiful views of the back yard through floor-to-ceiling windows and a 17-foot custom designed fireplace. Richly appointed woodwork such as the heavily beamed ceiling, wainscot paneling, and a bookcase wall with rolling ladder adorn the study.

Across the foyer, the formal dining room features beautiful ceiling medallions. Around the corner, the gourmet kitchen glows with decorative lighting, a built-in refrigerator/freezer, gas cooktop, and beautiful granite.

The kitchen opens to a comfortable family room offering a stone fireplace, wet bar with wine storage and cooler, and amazing views of the sparkling pool and spa.

Escape to the master bedroom retreat with fireplace, built-in shelving, and a lovely sitting area along a wall of windows. The attached spa-like master bathroom features a walk-in shower and whirlpool tub.

Upstairs, a large wood beamed media room with wet bar is great for movie night and three spacious bedrooms are located nearby. The back yard features a park-like setting among beautiful shade trees, manicured landscaping, and gorgeous sparkling pool with attached spa.

For more information or for a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.

