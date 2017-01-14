Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Susanna Bartolomei and Martha Williams of the Martha Williams Group are pleased to present a three-story Mediterranean townhouse at 269 Casa Blanca, in the heart of Monticello. Located just minutes from downtown in a quiet, gated community, the home was built by Village Homes in 2006. The home offers two bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, two balconies, and a comfortable first floor patio. Hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom solid core doors, and high ceilings are just some of the architectural features that make the property special.
The first floor has a spacious guest room with private bath. The second floor includes an open plan kitchen and living area. The kitchen provides a large, breakfast bar island, stainless steel appliances, an ample pantry, granite counters, and gas cooktop. The living area is centered on an inviting gas fireplace and offers access to a spacious balcony. Warm light fills the room. The master suite is a private retreat, offering hardwood floors, a private balcony, and large bathroom featuring his-and-her vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. The custom, walk-in master closet has ample space for both in-season and out-of-season clothing.
The property is offered for $420,000. To schedule a private showing, or to find out more, contact Bartolomei at 817-862-4428 or Williams at 817-570-9401. To view more photos and watch the virtual tour, visit WilliamsTrew.com. The property will be open Sunday, January 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Comments