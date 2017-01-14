Virginia Cook Realtors | Aledo ISD

The updated custom home at 101 N. Alta Mesa Court is minutes from world class amenities available in downtown Fort Worth.
Peacefully situated on just over two acres, the home showcases incredible views of the landscaped, fenced back yard and sweeping countryside beyond from a back deck and upstairs balcony.
Inside, more than 4,000 square-feet of sunny space boasts an open concept that welcomes entertaining and relaxed living. At the heart of the home is the grand living area with a beamed ceiling, dining area and designer kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and a butler’s pantry.
Four large bedrooms and four and one-half updated baths include the downstairs master suite with a sitting area, large walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with a jetted tub, separate shower and double vanities.
A second bedroom and full bath are downstairs, with two additional bedrooms and baths upstairs with a large game room with space for media equipment. But the best views of stunning scenery are through big glass doors that open to the balcony.
Added amenities include a full-size utility room with a sink, a 40- by 30-foot workshop with electricity and space for boat/RV parking.
Offered at $489,000, the home is open Sunday, January 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Contact Rick Reagan of Virginia Cook, Realtors at RickReagan@Ymail.com or call 972-816-1863 for a private showing. For more information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13510772-101-n-alta-mesa-court-fort-worth-tx-76108.
Comments