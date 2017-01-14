Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, the gorgeous mainbody waterfront home at 2031 Cordova Circle sits high on a hill overlooking beautiful Lake Granbury. The home boasts an open concept, high ceilings, large windows and custom wood floors. The wide open living room is great for entertaining.
The gourmet chefs kitchen features granite counters, a large working island, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen, a large breakfast area has room for a full size dining table. Another separate formal dining room has great light and custom fixtures. The home also features a large laundry room, large study, private gym, four oversized bedrooms and five and one-half large bathrooms.
The master has large windows overlooking the lake and a one of a kind master bath with a large tub, shower, dual vanities, ample light and a very spacious master closet. A large deck stretches the entire back of the home and includes a large screened porch.
Follow the deck around the home for the most spectacular part of the property- a large custom pool and spa, perfect for cooling off in the hot summer months. Surrounding the pool is a large patio area as well as a covered cabana and outdoor kitchen.
The home sits on over four acres of property. Follow the driveway that leads down the hill to a large ballet studio near the water’s edge with a covered patio and its own private bathroom. Farther down the hill is the private boat dock with room for all lake toys.
The home features a private full basketball court, fully landscaped grounds with a sprinkler system, an extra-large bonus lot, built-in wine cooler, and a gas starter wood burning fire place.
The home is priced $1,200,000. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
