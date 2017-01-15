Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The approximately 3,005 square-foot, two-story home at 1325 Preston Trail has fantastic curb appeal, an amazing location and comfortable living space. Located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth in the town of Granbury, the custom built home is situated just minutes away from the Lake Granbury Medical Center and has great appeal to anyone involved in the medical field.
With a beautifully landscaped lawn and private fenced back yard, the home boasts four large bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an oversized master suite, and high ceilings throughout the downstairs. The home has high-end finishes, including crown moldings, granite counter tops, upgraded windows, wood floors, and a great floorplan allowing for optimal flow for get-togethers.
Other great qualities the house has to offer include a separate study, private formal dining room or the gourmet chef’s kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and a wonderful working island with sink and raised breakfast bar.
The master suite is stunning, with its private balcony looking out to the back yard, and a beautiful en suite bath with marble floors, a very large garden tub, dual vanities, and a separate shower.
The back porches both feature stone floors, ceiling fans and stone columns adding great ambiance. Siturated on one of the larger lots within the garden-home community, the back yard has ample space for play, while allowing for less yard maintenance.
The home is priced $319,000. Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
