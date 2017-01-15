Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

Enjoy urban living at its finest from the beautiful Historic Fairmount home at 1705 S Adams Street, located just blocks from Magnolia Avenue. The home is a quintessential craftsman-style home built in 1914 that features a spacious, covered front porch, hardwood floors throughout, built-in bookcases and dining room hutch, coffered ceilings, pocket doors and a claw-foot tub. The living area contains an eye-capturing brick fireplace visible upon entry.
The home includes a spacious study, a living area and a large dining room that is great for any type of gathering. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, there is ample space to add a nursery or home office if needed.
Storage space abounds within the home. It has a large accessible attic and a storage shed in the back yard. The back yard is its own little oasis, surrounded by a six-foot privacy fence and many trees.
Offered for sale by Anne Parsons at The Helen Painter Group, Realtors for $264,900, the home will be held open Sunday, January 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing call Parsons at 443-791-0570.
