Ebby Halliday Realtors | Colleyville

Sandy Cotton and the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors are pleased to present 7005 Peters Path within the popular neighborhood of Warwick Parc. Priced $949,000, the stunning custom home is situated on almost a half-acre lot and has approximately 5,053 square-feet with five bedrooms, and five and one-half baths.
Built by Michael Browning Custom Homes in 2006, quality finish-out is evident throughout the home. There is a circle drive for easy parking for guests and a four-car garage. Upon entering through the iron front door, to the left is an oversized study with a sitting area, built-ins and custom made desk; and to the right is a large formal dining room. The two-story formal living space has extensive crown moldings, built-ins and handscraped hardwoods. A wall of windows in the formal living room overlooks the pool and outdoor space.
The gourmet kitchen adjoins the family room and breakfast room with windows overlooking the outdoor oasis. The master suite includes a sitting area with a fireplace and the master bath has double sink areas as well as an expansive closet with built-ins. There is a guest suite downstairs as well as a “bonus” bedroom that could be used as a craft room, workout room or play room. The entire home has light neutral paint, mid tone wood floors, light carpet in bedrooms and can easily accommodate any type of décor.
The outdoor oasis includes a large covered patio, a wood burning fireplace, grill and eating area. The back yard has a beautiful pool with waterfall and a spa. Extensive landscaping ensures privacy in the back yard. There is an abundance of extra yard space for play.
Upstairs are three bedrooms each with their own bathroom, a study area, gameroom and media room. The gameroom has wood flooring, built-in cabinets and a wet bar. There is extensive storage space with extra flooring in place for walk out access in the attic.
The home will be held open Sunday, January 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional details or to view the home contact Cotton at 214-335-1295 or sandycotton@ebby.com.
Comments