Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

Patti Moore and Ebby Halliday Realtors are excited to present the Keller charmer at 1436 Glasgow Lane. Located in the heart of Keller, the three-bedroom home offers a master suite and study/fourth bedroom down. The master retreat offers multiple closets, dual vanities, separate shower, jetted tub and spacious bedroom with views to the back yard and pool. A second bedroom/study is also on the first level with additional full bath that is great for family or visitors that need first floor accommodations.
The home features beautiful oak hardwood flooring in the entry, dining, kitchen and breakfast area with tile flooring in family and utility rooms. Upstairs are two additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bath and game room as second living space.
A light and open family room boasts cozy fireplace and high ceilings. It overlooks the backyard patio and pool/spa with ample space for entertaining and outdoor enjoyment.
Kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast area. There is an abundance of cabinetry and additional pantry for storage. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar.
Additional amenities include the installation of a new roof in 2017, energy efficient heating and air conditioning, mature landscaping, a privacy fence and iron gate entrance to the rear entry garage.
The well maintained home is located within the Keller school district, and is minutes away from The Keller Pointe aquatic center and personal health facility. For a private preview of the home, contact Moore at 817-296-3856.
