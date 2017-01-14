Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake Carroll ISD

The home at 1302 White Wing Court has three bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, no home owner’s association, and is located on a cul-de-sac and boasts an open floor plan that has been extensively updated. Updates include but are not limited to: wood floors, windows, granite counters, appliances, fans, lighting, fresh paint in all rooms and cabinetry.
The master bath is luxurious and spacious. The laundry room has space for folding clothes and ample storage. The yard is sized to fit a pool and still have space for play or pets.
The seller took great pride in updating the home. Beyond the floors and paint, an additional 15-inches of R-44 insulation was added in the attic and carbon monoxide detectors installed. The home feeds into the Southlake Carroll Independent School District and has great access to shopping, restaurants, parks and the lake. It is move-in ready. For additional information contact Karen Fenn with Ebby Halliday Realtors at 682-438-4891.
Comments