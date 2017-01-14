Ebby Halliday Realtors | November Top Producers

Suzanne McCabe, manager of the Ebby Halliday Arlington and Mansfield offices, is proud to recognize the top producing agents and award winners for November 2016. Pictured are: back row – Mike Austin, Suzanne Key, Jan Pestinger, Carolyn Casselberry, Debbie Kerschen, Michael Cunningham; front row – Linda Rosen, Kristina Anderson, Liz Hawkins, Linda Magazzine, and Dorothy Howard. Not pictured are Kathy Lakatta and Nicole Neely.
Michael Cunningham was the top volume individual producer and The Austin Group was the top volume producing group. The top 12 agents for both offices included Cunningham, The Austin Group, The Kristina Anderson Group, Kathy Lakatta, Liz Hawkins, The Castleberry-Heugatter Group, The Linda Magazzine Group, Dorothy Howard, Debbie Kerschen, Jan Pestinger, The Burstein-Rosen Group, and Nicole Neely. The Austin Group listed the most properties for the month of November.
“Each month, our agents work diligently to offer unparalleled service to our clients by adhering to the company namesake’s three points of service: dedication, loyalty, and service to the client, community and the real estate industry,” McCabe said. For more information about Ebby Halliday Realtors or any listings, visit ebby.com or call 817-654-3737 in Arlington or 682-422-0333 in Mansfield.
