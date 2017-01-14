Ebby Halliday Realtors | Crowley

Mary Prunty and the Arlington/Mansfield offices of Ebby Halliday Realtors are marketing the unique property at 10500 Barbara Sue Court. The home features a custom-built car hobby shop with approximately 4,300 square-feet, of which approximately 2,400 square-feet is climate controlled. A car enthusiast’s dream, the area comes complete with floor-to-ceiling built-in cabinetry, a 9,000-pound car lift, decked upstairs storage area, recreation area or guest area, small office space and half bath.
The updated home has a three-way bedroom split, each with its own bath, two living areas, hardwood floors and great kitchen with granite and casual dining all open to one of the living areas. A game room is off the kitchen area complete with a wet bar and half-bath. An oversized laundry room is conveniently located near a secondary bedroom that could be a second master bedroom. The master bedroom features a spacious garden bath with large walk-in closet.
For the outdoor lover, a backyard oasis awaits complete with a custom-built pool and waterfall, a cabana with outdoor kitchen and fireplace, all landscaped and fenced with sprinkler system. Also included is a 12-camera video surveillance system and monitored alarm system for house and shop. The property is on a one-acre corner lot and priced $549,500. The home will be open Sunday, January 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Prunty at 817-654-8472 or visit http://www.10500BarbaraSue.Ebby.com for more information.
