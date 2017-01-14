Ebby Halliday Realtors | Grand Prairie

Real Estate

The home at 6972 Seascape Drive is priced $469,000 and offered by Kelli Brosig and the Arlington/Mansfield office of Ebby Halliday, Realtors.

Upon entering the main house, visitors notice rich wood flooring and a sweeping staircase that leads to a large family area with an additional room for a media space. Also located upstairs are four bedrooms with large closets and two bathrooms.

Downstairs is the master suite with spacious closets and bathroom. An open-concept kitchen offering granite counters, island and desk space overlooks the family room with a fireplace and half-bath. A formal dining room completes the downstairs.

The 600 square-foot second home, which is discreetly separated from the main house, has its own outside entrance and a one-car garage. The kitchen features beautiful cabinetry and counters, a living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Situated on a corner lot near Joe Pool Lake, the neighborhood has been thoughtfully planned with walking trails, playground and a swimming pool. The home is located in the Mansfield Independent School District and home features over 4,000 livable square-feet, energy efficiency, and state of the art security. For a private showing, call Brosig at 817-845-2390. Visit http://www.6972Seascape.Ebby.com for more information.

