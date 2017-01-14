Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Newly Reduced

Don’t miss the opportunity to snap up one of the extraordinary Tarrant County homes listed below, all of which have recently been reduced in price. To see more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Situated on one of the largest and most desirable golf course view lots in the gated Canterbury Hills Addition, 24 Oxford Place is an impeccable Hogan’s Glen custom home. Find quality craftsmanship throughout and luxurious features including stainless kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, custom-stained alder wood cabinets, a six-burner gas range, surround sound in the family and media rooms, and a wine room with ornate reclaimed doors. the home is listed by Robert Tyson for $999,999.
A transitional North-facing home with new landscaping, 801 Helmsley Place is ideally located in the center of Southlake in Shady Oaks with easy access to highways, shopping and dining. Five bedrooms and ample space for getting ready will make mornings easy before walking to school. The home is listed by Wynne and Perry Moore for $929,900.
Walls of windows flood 6304 Greenway Road with natural light. The two-story traditional sits on a half-acre lot in Ridglea and is an entertainer’s dream with a pool, a guest house, and a covered outdoor entertainment center. The gourmet kitchen is outfitted with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The home is listed by Clay Brants and Anthony Chaumont for $825,000.
The home at 12700 Bella Vino Drive is an exceptionally-built, one-story home with a sparkling pool and spa within the gated Bella Flora neighborhood. The family room’s cathedral ceilings and wood accents complement gorgeous hardwood floors. The home is listed by Olga Johnson for $522,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
