Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Guest Rooms

Spending time together with friends and family over the holidays often leads to New Year’s resolutions to do it more often throughout the year. The homes listed below have gracious guest rooms and plenty of space. To see more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
The home at 3625 Sunrise Ranch Road is an elegant, open-concept transitional home in The Cliffs at Clariden Ranch. The home is filled with special details; the second floor features an upstairs laundry area, a study with custom desks and built-ins, a large exercise room, and three guest suites - all with full baths and walk-in closets. The home is listed by Nanette Ecklund-Luker and Brian Luker for $1,425,000.
Situated on over an acre in Southlake, 105 Clariden Ranch Road is an exceptional custom home with an ideal floor plan and open enrollment to the Southlake Carroll school district. The master and guest suites are located on the first floor, along with large game and media rooms. The outdoor living area is a tranquil retreat with a hot tub directly off the master suite with a fireplace next to it. The home is listed by Wynne and Perry Moore for $1,099,000.
Located on a coveted corner lot in Huntly Manor in Timarron is 1204 Earlston Court, a gorgeous Larry Stewart home. The tiered home theater has a snack bar and fridge, and there are beautiful fireplaces in the formal living room, study, and large family room. The private master suite and guest room are downstairs, with two other bedrooms upstairs. The home is listed by David Fielden for $890,000.
Within the gates of Mira Vista sits 6612 Augusta Road; a tastefully decorated garden home designed for entertaining. An arched doorway leads to the spacious, welcoming entry way, setting the tone for the gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room. French doors open to a charming covered patio and gardens. The home is listed by Harriet Henderson for $599,000.
