Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The two-story home, located at 1201 Belle Place, sits on a tree-shaded corner lot in the heart of the Westside. It is a one-owner property built by Academy Homes in 2007. Three bedrooms, three and one-half baths, two living areas and two dining areas make up the approximately 2,474 square-foot floor plan.
The downstairs master suite has hardwood floors in the bedroom, ceramic tile in the bath, granite counter tops, generous closet space with built-ins and separate tub and shower. There are two bedrooms upstairs, each with their own nicely appointed baths. There is also a large living area upstairs with built-ins. It is a very flexible area.
The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a tile backsplash, gas cook-top, breakfast bar and opens to the breakfast, living and outdoor areas. The area is great for entertaining.
The living area has rich hardwood floors, a very high ceiling, gas fireplace and flows very well from the formal dining all the way through the kitchen to the outdoor patio. The patio features a cedar arbor, ceramic tile and natural stone flooring, beautiful landscaping and is walled for privacy. It’s a great spot for pets, too.
The owners have added many upgrades to the property such as plantation shutters, hardwood floors, fine moldings and extra storage. The home is located close to Camp Bowie Blvd, Seventh Street, downtown Fort Worth and TCU. The property is listed for $669,000 and will held open Sunday, January 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. For additional information and photos visit www.burtladner.com. For a private showing call Carl Roland at 817-475-3951.
Comments