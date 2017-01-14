Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Real Estate

Located in the heart of Fort Worth's popular Rivercrest, the stunning home at 1501 Washington Terrace exemplifies southern tradition with grace and elegance.

An impressive entry with stone flooring and a sweeping staircase leads into more than 3,300 square-feet of sunny living space created for entertaining with style.

Two living areas include the formal area with a fireplace, and a large family room where a wall of windows overlooks the backyard oasis with a pool, spa and ample deck space for lounging or outdoor parties.

The space flows into a fabulous kitchen with another wall of windows overlooking the pool. The kitchen features granite counters, a large center island, high-end stainless appliances including a built-in refrigerator/freezer, a commercial grade range and double ovens. Added amenities include a butler’s pantry and unique features like a pot filler.

Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, the adjoining breakfast room is a cheerful place to start the day. The formal dining room also overlooks the pool and offers an elegant option for meals.

Three large bedrooms and three and one-half baths include the second-story master suite, complete with a sitting area and spa-like bath with a garden tub for soaking, a separate glass shower and walk-in closets.

In addition to two living areas, the home offers a peaceful library for home officing, study or just a private place to read.

Offered at $995,000, the home is open Sunday, January 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Schedule a private showing by contacting Stacey Connor of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-205-2363 or sconnor@virginiacook.com. For more information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13505864-1501-washington-terrace-fort-worth-tx-76107.

