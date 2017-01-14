Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Keller

The custom home at 1925 Cielo Court was built by Veranda Designer Homes for Fort Worth Magazine’s “Home of Dreams.” The transitional home has a French influence and offers an open floor plan, rich hardwood floors, and gorgeous materials throughout including granites, marbles, quartzite and onyx.
The kitchen features granite and quartzite counter tops, a beautiful tile backsplash, and name brand appliances. The built-in refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher are so very custom that it is nearly impossible to believe they are appliances and not part of the gorgeous custom cabinetry. Enjoy the soft-close drawers, the large walk-in pantry, and the back catering kitchen with double ovens. Additionally, the room offers a large center island, spacious breakfast bar, and a built-in banquette in the breakfast area. The finishing touches are the elegant lighting choices.
The multi-purpose room behind the kitchen includes the catering kitchen, laundry center, and a unique custom doggie shower that is a must-see. The room is spacious and offers an abundance of counter and storage space.
Beyond the catering kitchen is the downstairs entertainment suite, which includes the media area, billiard area, built-in bar, and a card and poker area. The suite also has access to the outdoor living space.
The master suite is breathtaking with its soft color palette, elegant wall treatment, superb lighting choices, and access to a private courtyard. The master bath is quite spa-like, with dual sinks, an amazing granite stand-alone tub and a large walk-in shower. The spacious master closet offers built-ins and a three-way mirror that opens for more space for accessories.
The home, listed by Dona Robinson, is priced $2,499,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
