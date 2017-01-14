Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joan Trew with Williams Trew Real Estate is holding an open house at at 3861 Bellaire Circle on Sunday, January 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. Previously serving as the residence for TCU Chancellors, and meticulously maintained by TCU, the fabulous estate-size property offers privacy and multiple opportunities for both family living and entertaining. The beautifully landscaped lot is approximately one and one-third acres and is located on a quiet, highly coveted cul-de-sac street near the TCU campus.
Originally built in 1948, the elegant main residence was enlarged to approximately 7,000 square-feet and was recently updated and beautifully staged. An exquisite entryway with black and white tile flooring leads to spacious formal living and dining rooms and three other living areas. The Country French-style gourmet kitchen is spacious and offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and island. Enjoy breakfast and casual meals in the light-filled sunroom overlooking the patio and fountain.
The very private double master suite is upstairs but can be easily relocated downstairs and converted into two other bedrooms, if desired. The other bedrooms are located on a separate wing with easy access to the backyard and the other living areas.
Outdoor living and entertaining spaces include a sunny veranda, several secluded patios, a large grassy back yard with mature oak and magnolia trees, a sparkling heated, diving pool, and detached guest and pool houses. The two-car garage is spacious and additional parking is available in an adjacent covered area.
The home is located in the area of Tanglewood Elementary, McLean Middle, and Paschal High schools. The property is priced $2,975,000 and may be viewed by calling Joan Trew at 817-570-9403 for an appointment. View the virtual tour and aerial photos on www.williamstrew.com.
