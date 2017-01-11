Ebby Halliday Realtors | Pricing is serious business

1:01 Bonds Ranch brands cattle Pause

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys' playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:53 Back to the saddle for a woman with Parkinson's disease

3:16 Mac Attack says Romo looked good but Dak earned this

1:33 Dungeons and Dragons are alive and well in Arlington

2:42 Cowboys beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams gear up for Sunday's Cowboys-Packers game

1:24 Tony Romo says he showed he can be the same guy

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend