Ebby Halliday Realtors | Pricing is serious business

Strategic pricing is the key to selling a home at an attractive price in an acceptable amount of time.
“Many brokers will gladly list your home, but the reality is if it is not properly priced your home may sit on the market month after month and actually help sell competing properties,” said Carolyn Rosson, sales manager of Ebby Halliday Realtors’ Southlake office. “You deserve a knowledgeable real estate agent who can advise you on properly pricing your home to sell in today’s market.”
How will an Ebby Halliday associate achieve a strategic price for a home? He or she will utilize data available through the Multiple Listing Service to create a Competitive Market Analysis that estimates a market-value range for the property based on the recent action of buyers and sellers in that specific neighborhood. The Ebby Associate will analyze and evaluate these factors when estimating the market value of the property:
Successfully sold homes – Lists the selling price of recently purchased comparable homes.
Competitive properties for sale – Since they are not yet sold, the market value is undetermined, but they are important, as buyers most likely will view and compare these properties with yours.
Pending sales – Though they have not yet closed, homes under contract are a good indicator of value in the current market.
Failed to sell – The listed price of these homes suggests what potential buyers will not pay.
If you’re curious about what your home is worth, contact an associate at Ebby’s Southlake office. To get started, call 817-481-5882 or visit southlake.ebby.com.
Ebby Halliday is the largest independently owned residential real estate company in Texas and ranked 10th in the nation by REAL Trends, Inc. To learn more about Ebby Halliday Realtors or to start a home search, visit the award-winning ebby.com. To download the Ebby app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, search for Ebby Halliday Realtors.
Comments