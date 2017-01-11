Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Grapevine

Al Amlani and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 4617 Trevor Trail, located in the Stone Bridge Oaks subdivision. The custom-built two-year old home has the charm of a Colorado resort, showcased by a beautiful, all brick courtyard in the front entry. The home offers five spacious bedrooms, including three master suites on the first floor, four and one-half baths, a study/tech room with private entry, media room, game room, flex area, and three car garage spaces.
Upon entry visitors notice the elegant wood flooring, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. The living room is grand with a curved stairway, 20-foot ceiling, and a wall layered with tall energy-efficient windows.
To the right of the entry, the formal dining room feels warm with a stone fireplace. The kitchen features granite counter tops, a center island with seating, custom tile back splash, and energy star stainless steel appliances including the wall oven and built-in microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen, the breakfast nook provides ample room with additional boxed window seating.
The master suite includes two walk-in closets, dual vanities, a walk-in rain shower and a large tub. A private entry leads to the study through the third garage.
The home is great for entertaining with its large covered patio accessible from the living room and the kitchen. The immaculate home offers many upgrades, including 16-seer air conditioning units, inline water heaters and landscape lighting. The subdivision’s home owners’ association maintains all exterior plus the fitness center, club house and a four-star community pool.
The home is located within the Grapevine-Colleyville school district and priced $549,000. For additional information, call Amlani at 512-897-8915.
Visit http://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
