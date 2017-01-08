Retiring? Don’t Make These Real Estate Mistakes

Looking forward to retirement? It can be an exciting transition. Unfortunately, some people find themselves in tough circumstances due to unwise real estate moves. Here are some mistakes to avoid.
Don’t make impulsive decisions
If you’ve been planning to sell your current home to downsize or move to a new location, you’ve likely done research and given some thought to the idea. If not, though, a quick decision right after you retire could lead to disappointment or financial difficulty. Take time to explore all the factors that go into any move you’re considering. You can also discuss your ideas with a Realtor. He or she has experience helping many others who have made the same kinds of moves you’re now contemplating.
Remember that retirement isn’t the same as a vacation
You may have loved going to your favorite vacation spot each year and dreamed about one day retiring there. But vacationing in a place is not the same as living there. Before you make that move, spend time in the area and imagine it as your permanent home. Does it have the year-round amenities, weather, and lifestyle that work well for you? Also, can you afford the kind of home you want and the ongoing cost of living there?
Don’t forget your health and mobility
Whether you want to remain in your current home or sell it and buy something else, think about how your life could change as you age. Does your location provide access to the medical care you may need? Is the home itself navigable if you become less mobile? Planning for these possibilities now may save you from having to move again if your health declines.
Keep the costs in mind
Whether you’re thinking about buying a second home or selling your current house and buying something nicer, be sure to carefully run the numbers. It’s easy to underestimate all the costs of homeownership. Can you really afford the homeowners association fees, insurance, maintenance, and taxes without depleting your retirement money too quickly?
Learn more about real estate transactions and search for a Texas Realtor at texasrealestate.com.
About The Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors
The Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® is one of more than 1,200 local boards and associations of the Realtors nationwide that comprise the National Association of Realtors. As the nation’s largest trade association, NAR is “The Voice for Real Estate,” representing over one million members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry. The Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS® serves approximately 3,200 members by providing MLS services, education, governmental affairs, etc. For more information, visit www.gfwar.org.
Comments