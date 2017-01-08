Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | New homes for the new year

A new year is a new opportunity for a fresh start in a new home. The homes listed below are new on the market and represented by the expert agents with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. To see more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Fall in love with 612 Frontier Court, a secluded custom remodel in Colleyville that boasts 4,579 square-feet of tranquil living space. The floor plan and inviting exterior were designed for entertaining, with five bedrooms, four full baths, a separate study, a dedicated media room and a game room. Custom finishes include extensive, hand-scraped hardwood floors, crown molding, a paneled study with French doors, a curved staircase with iron spindles, custom lighting, and built-ins. The floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the oversized outdoor living space and its multiple patio areas, saltwater pool and spa, and built-in kitchen and fireplace. Rejuvenating views of the landscape to the creek captivate the quiet spirit of the move-in-ready home, listed by Tommy Pennington for $1,099,000.
Situated on a hill overlooking Lake Granbury, 2013 Green Wing Drive is a peaceful and picturesque lakefront home. The 4,000-square-foot home offers beautiful views from every vantage point, with walls of glass that provide a seamless transition from the interior to the magnificent outdoor living space. Inside features a spacious open floor plan, soaring ceilings, and ample space to entertain. The home is listed by Micah and Robyn Coffey for $625,000.
Gorgeous updates, original charm and whimsy are featured at 3640 Norfolk Road, a Westcliff bungalow within walking distance to TCU. The private backyard resort features an incredible pool and a covered outdoor living area. Inside, dazzling living, dining and kitchen spaces have finishes like granite counters, marble tiling and on-trend color palettes. The home is stylish, classic, and in a great location. It is listed by Devon Reyes for $545,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
Comments