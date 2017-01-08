Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Located just north of Camp Bowie Boulevard sits a charming 1920’s craftsman home at 1204 Virginia Place. The brick home is in excellent condition, and has been lovingly cared for and updated over the years.
A large porch expands across the front of the house. The original hardwood floors flow throughout the house. There is a cozy fireplace with working gas logs in the front room along with decorative shelving. The timeless architecture, soaring ceilings and large windows offer original splendor of the era. The grand formal dining room and breakfast nook lead to the kitchen, which makes entertaining easy. The gorgeously updated kitchen offers stainless appliances, including a gas range, granite counter tops and ample storage for the cook in the family.
Just off the kitchen is a full-sized laundry room with great storage. The luxurious master suite includes a claw-footed tub, a large dressing area and water closet. There is a beautiful, remodeled bathroom in the hallway, which offers the two-bedroom home three bathrooms. The elegant study has glass French doors, and could also be a living area. The new and inviting back patio is a great space for grilling or relaxing.
The home is listed for $415,000, and is just minutes from downtown Fort Worth and the Cultural District. For a complete list of recent updates, visit williamstrew.com. For any other information contact Susan West at 817-304-3154. The home is open Sunday, January 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
