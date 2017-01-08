Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The beautifully remodeled home at 6017 Wonder Drive sits on one of the nicest streets in Wedgewood. The 2,323 square-foot home includes four bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms and two living areas, providing ample room.
The kitchen has travertine floors, a glass back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a light-filled breakfast nook. There is a large mudroom/laundry room with travertine floors, a half-bath and space for a second refrigerator. The fourth bedroom off the mudroom is great for office space, storage or guests.
The master bedroom and bath have a custom walk-in shower, granite counter tops, a walk-in closet and a sliding glass door leading to the back porch.
The front living room has new plantation shutters and is attached to the formal dining room, which is now adorned with a gorgeous new chandelier. The spacious family room is ornamented with a new custom-made mantle which has been installed on the brick fireplace. The home also includes two additional bedrooms with nice built-in shelves and cabinets, another remodeled bathroom and a two-car garage.
The roof is new and the interior just received a new coat of paint. The foundation has been recently repaired and comes with a fully transferable warranty. The large back yard has ample space to add a pool and patio large enough for an outdoor living area.
The home is open Sunday, January 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Offered at $219,000, it is marketed by Martha Gensheimer with Helen Painter Group Realtors. For a private viewing, call Gensheimer at 817-781-7022.
Comments