Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 2200 Glenco Terrace is a fabulous home in the heart of Berkeley, one of Fort Worth's most classic neighborhoods. Located on a large corner lot with beautiful oak trees, the stately home features four bedrooms, four full baths, two-half baths, two master suites, a separate guest suite with kitchenette, and a sparkling swimming pool and attached spa.
The home features an excellent floor plan with gracious entry and staircase, gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, a large elegant living and formal dining area, kitchen and breakfast nook with granite and stainless appliances, and the large original master bedroom downstairs.
The second floor features a spacious and beautiful master suite with shutters, two large secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a large family room with pretty windows along with a wet bar. The stately property also offers a detached separate guest suite with full bath and kitchenette, swimming pool for the hot Texas summers as well as an attached spa.
The beautiful traditional property offers approximately 4,158 square-feet of living space and is located walking distance to a large park. The Fort Worth Zoo is just a few minutes away.
Contact Grant Arlington with Williams Trew at 817-966-3780 for additional information and a private viewing.
