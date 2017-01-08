Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | North Richland Hills

Arlene Kerley of The Kerley Team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Colleyville is proud to present the beautiful one-story home at 8537 Hudson Street, located in the popular Home Town subdivision in North Richland Hills. A cozy front porch welcomes visitors to the lovely home.
The study and formal dining room are located off the foyer. The large family room with bay window is open to the kitchen and nook. The kitchen features an island with gas cook top, breakfast bar, ample counterspace, custom cabinets, planning center and walk-in pantry. The master suite offers space for a large bedroom suite, a spacious bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms have an adjacent flex living area and full bath. The sunroom overlooks the lovely back yard that features a pergola, pavestone patio and lush landscaping. The oversized garage has an attached workshop with heating and air conditioning. Among the many recent updates are wood floors in the foyer, family room, master and sunroom, and carpet in the study, a formal dining room, extra bedrooms and a flex living area.
Additional updates are a two-stage heating and air conditioning system for the largest of the two zones, a tankless water heater, fencing, and dishwasher. Home Town has beautiful ponds and trails that connect to Walker's Creek Park. Nearby are the NRH Public Library, NRH Centre (featuring meeting rooms, a fitness center and indoor pool), NRH20 Family Water Park, and a nearby elementary school.
The home is offered at $375,000. For more information, contact The Kerley Team at 817-503-4064 or Colleyville Coldwell Banker at 817-503-4000.
