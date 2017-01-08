Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Mansfield

The custom home at 3200 Wildpointe Court features beautiful curb appeal, accented with Austin stone and a swing drive.
The family room features a large wall of windows that adorn the entire back of the home, allowing for natural light and a view of the back yard. The family room is accented with a beautiful stone fireplace, built-in shelving, crown molding and wood flooring. The formal dining area features wood flooring, a bay window and French doors which would make it easy to convert to an office or other great space. The oversized breakfast area features ceramic tile and boasts a large granite breakfast bar and great open concept to kitchen.
The home also features a large gourmet kitchen with a double oven, an abundance of counter space, microwave and convenient vegetable sink in the island. Beautiful custom cabinetry throughout the kitchen offers ample storage space in addition to the pantry.
The large laundry room has cabinets and is a separate room located on the first floor. The private master suite is located on the first floor at the back of the home and features a bay window and private entrance to the back patio. The master bath has separate shower, tub, double sinks, vanity, along with a large walk-in closet with built-in shelves for storage. There is an additional bedroom on the first floor that could also be used as a study.
On the second floor are three additional bedrooms and a large game room with built-in desk. Located off the game room is a balcony which overlooks the back yard, which boasts a 58- by 10-foot patio great for entertaining. A large three-car garage completes the spacious home. Beautiful art niches, built-ins, crown molding, designer touches and added accents are present throughout the home.
The home is located in the beautiful Lakes of Creekwood neighborhood and features a private community pond. Mansfield schools in the area are Brown, Worley, Orr and Mansfield High School. It is close to shopping and major highways. Call Deborah Worthington at 682-472-1905 for a private showing.
