Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the stunning traditional home at 7004 Mira Vista Boulevard, situated on Mira Vista’s championship golf course with sweeping views of the 17th hole. Upon arrival visitors immediately appreciate the circular drive, stately columns, and lush landscaping that expand across the front of the brick exterior. Built by Fred Parker, the home offers 5,582 square-feet that includes four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, and three versatile living areas.
Beautiful columns, stacked crown moldings, and rich hardwood floors adorn the open entertaining areas. Opposite from the elegant dining room is a sophisticated formal living room that offers a wall of display shelving for books and treasures. Picturesque windows anchor the open living area with a wet bar and wine cooler, and offer great views of the back yard and golf course beyond.
The fabulous gourmet kitchen showcases gorgeous granite counter tops, a double oven, oversized island with prep sink, built-in refrigerator, gas cook top, and decorative cabinet lighting. The butler’s pantry is complete with sink and wine storage, and conveniently separates the kitchen and formal dining room.
Located on the first floor, the master suite features a cozy fireplace, adjoining sitting room, and private patio. The indulgent spa-like master bath provides separate vanities, a spacious walk-in shower, and a skylight for natural light.
Upstairs, the large game room with wet bar, full bath and large balcony enjoys views of the beautifully manicured golf course. The fourth bedroom, currently outfitted as a media room with projector and screen, would make an excellent guest suite.
Outside, the refreshing swimming pool is surrounded by mature trees, extensive landscaping, and panoramic golf course views.
The home is open Sunday, January 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
