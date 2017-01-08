Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Mira Vista

The magnificent home at 5776 Forest Highlands Drive overlooks the golf course in the heart of Mira Vista. The home has been beautifully renovated with designer touches, soaring ceilings, and ample natural light. It will be open Sunday, January 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. by Lisa Looney, available by phone at 817-791-5908.
The home has four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, three living areas, and 4,180 square-feet. A gourmet kitchen features top of the line appliances, a built-in wine fridge, Carrera marble, and a breakfast bar that opens up to an additional living space. Large formal living and dining rooms, as well as two more living areas and a flex space currently being used as an office are included in the home.
There are two master bedrooms, one downstairs and one upstairs. The upstairs master suite and en suite are exquisite with an oversized steam shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, and a custom closet. The lovely finish outs include marble, chandeliers, and sconces.
Sprawling grounds and an outdoor oasis with a lovely pool overlook the golf course. Additionally amenities include a three-car garage, sprinkler system, alarm system, covered patio area, extra storage in garage, and gated community.
The home is being offered at $759,000. For further information, contact Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6640 or suzanne@burtladner.com or Laura Ladner at 817-882-6698 or laura@burtladner.com.
