January 8, 2017 12:00 AM

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Home design trends for 2017

The interior forecast for 2017 is all about bringing comfort, ease, and a sense of personal style to the home. Whether building, remodeling or preparing to sell, fresh design features can make a big difference in a home’s value. Ahead, read some of the top trend predictions for this year. To explore more currently listed homes, visit briggsfreeman.com.

Smart Technology- Today’s homeowner dreams of a fully automated home that’s controlled via smartphone or voice commands. Innovative developments in smart-home technology are predicted to continue.

Natural Elements- No home that’s “on-trend” is complete without a touch of nature to bring the outdoors in.

Defined Living Spaces- The reappearance of “defined living” doesn’t mean open is out. But, as people spend more time immersed in technology at work, it’s becoming more important to have a space to relax at home.

Patterned Floors- Whether it’s continuing a room’s monochromatic theme or adding an unexpected pop, don’t be afraid to play with pattern. Geometric tiled floors are known to make a serious statement.

Jewel Tones- Brilliant, rich-colored walls can instantly create a cozy atmosphere. Colors like ruby, amethyst and sapphire add a sophisticated sparkle to any room.

Whimsical Wallpaper- The right wallpaper can transform a small space into a home’s stunning centerpiece that is the epitome of luxe comfort. From traditional to classic to bold to graphic – wallpaper is back.

Painted Cabinets- Leave behind the all-white kitchen trend of 2016, and introduce a splash of color. Painted kitchen cabinets are a surefire way to keep cuisine colorful.

President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.

