Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Home design trends for 2017

The interior forecast for 2017 is all about bringing comfort, ease, and a sense of personal style to the home. Whether building, remodeling or preparing to sell, fresh design features can make a big difference in a home's value. Ahead, read some of the top trend predictions for this year.
Smart Technology- Today’s homeowner dreams of a fully automated home that’s controlled via smartphone or voice commands. Innovative developments in smart-home technology are predicted to continue.
Natural Elements- No home that’s “on-trend” is complete without a touch of nature to bring the outdoors in.
Defined Living Spaces- The reappearance of “defined living” doesn’t mean open is out. But, as people spend more time immersed in technology at work, it’s becoming more important to have a space to relax at home.
Patterned Floors- Whether it’s continuing a room’s monochromatic theme or adding an unexpected pop, don’t be afraid to play with pattern. Geometric tiled floors are known to make a serious statement.
Jewel Tones- Brilliant, rich-colored walls can instantly create a cozy atmosphere. Colors like ruby, amethyst and sapphire add a sophisticated sparkle to any room.
Whimsical Wallpaper- The right wallpaper can transform a small space into a home’s stunning centerpiece that is the epitome of luxe comfort. From traditional to classic to bold to graphic – wallpaper is back.
Painted Cabinets- Leave behind the all-white kitchen trend of 2016, and introduce a splash of color. Painted kitchen cabinets are a surefire way to keep cuisine colorful.
