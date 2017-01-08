Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Ida Duwe-Olsen proudly introduces the Williams Trew Real Estate listing at 4020 Harlanwood Drive, located on one of the most popular streets in the Tanglewood neighborhood, within steps from Overton Park and the local elementary school.
Nestled under a canopy of mature trees, visitors are immediately greeted by a charming covered front porch, beautiful cedar columns and large picture window. The renovated Ranch-style home features approximately 3,500 square-feet, four spacious bedrooms, two living rooms, three full bathrooms and attached two-car garage.
Timeless details are discovered throughout including a massive stone fireplace in the great room, walls of windows, plantation shutters and hardwood floors.
The eat-in kitchen opens to the great room featuring white custom cabinetry, stone back splash, granite counter tops, and newer stainless appliances including double ovens and built-in microwave. Adjacent to the kitchen is another family room ideal for home office, play room, or game room. Natural sunlight is captured through the walls of windows overlooking the outdoing living area.
The well-designed floor plan offers two spacious bedrooms downstairs including the luxurious master suite featuring a sitting area with a built-in desk. The wonderful spa-like bathroom features double vanities, large soaking tub, walk-in shower and large closets. The guest bedroom boasts an updated bathroom and beautiful hardwood floors. There are two bedrooms upstairs offering large closet space and an updated Jack-and-Jill-style bathroom.
An open patio and mature trees cover the private backyard grounds, creating a delightful place to entertain family and friends. There is also ample space to add a pool, if desired.
Other notable features include the roof - replaced in 2016, recently installed carpet in master bedroom and upstairs rooms, recessed lighting, the heating and air conditioning unit- replaced in 2012, and recently painted interior and exterior. There are updated light fixtures and all bathrooms have been updated.
The home is located within walking distance to Overton Park, Colonial Country Club and the Trinity Trails. Contact Duwe-Olsen at 817-723-5166 or ida@williamstrew.com for more information and to schedule a private tour. The property is currently not in MLS.
