Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate proudly presents the luxury estate at 9472 Sagrada Park in Montserrat. Located on a densely treed 2.29 acre lot, the private property backs up to Mary’s Creek and an 18-acre park, creating a stunning private setting for the five bedroom, five and one-half bath residence.
The grand entry of the well-appointed home opens to a stunning main staircase. The sprawling first floor features a large living space, a formal dining room and a study. The spacious dine-in kitchen has a large center island, commercial grade appliances and custom cabinetry throughout. An expansive master suite, with a sitting area, walk-in closets, fireplace and jetted tub, as well as a guest room, complete the first story. Three bedrooms and an additional full living space are found upstairs.
Added features of the home include multiple staircases and fireplaces as well as two bars and a loft space. Vaulted ceilings and custom details such as carved beams, striking columns and intricate ironwork make each unique space more beautiful than the last.
A large, heated pool is the centerpiece of the backyard retreat, surrounded by covered porches on the first story and a balcony on the second. An outdoor entertaining area features a kitchen, living and dining spaces, as well as a fire pit overlooking the scenic vista. A separate guest house with kitchen, living area, bed and bath complements the main home and completes the backyard space A gated-driveway leads from the cul-de-sac to a porte-cochere and four-car garage.
The 8,600 square-foot home is priced $3,899,000. For more information and to schedule a private tour, contact Berkes at 817-732-8400.
Comments