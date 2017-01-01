Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Pam Ball and Williams Trew Real Estate are pleased to offer the home at 2319 Colonial Parkway,located on a tree-canopied street which winds through a park area and alongside the historic Colonial Country Club golf course.
Meticulous attention was given to the design layout to maximize panoramic views of lush golf course grounds from the living and dining areas, kitchen and master bedroom. High end designer details throughout create a distinct European flair offering sophisticated living and an elegant design for entertaining large groups or a warm small gathering.
Spacious rooms filled with abundant natural light, flow easily from one to the other with the wood flooring throughout, adding to the serene feeling as visitors enter through the custom arched steel front doors. The architecturally significant doors and windows throughout the house are only one of the thoughtful design elements. A breathtaking focal point of the main living area is the hand painted blue and white Portuguese tile wainscoting enveloping the room and surrounding the stone fireplace mantle.
The expansive kitchen and additional living area feature an oversized marble island, two high-end gas ranges, custom shelving and cabinetry.
The master suite is complete with a fireplace and his-and-her baths. The library/study with its custom African Limba wood paneling and cabinetry is adjacent to the master bedroom for added living options. In addition there are four bedrooms each with their own private bath. Additional amenities include an elevator, generator, sound system, custom exterior lighting, climate controlled storage, and four-car garage. Without sacrificing spacious living options, the home, built in 2010, could offer the owner an easy maintenance opportunity to enjoy a second home or travel.
The home is priced $1,699,000. For a private showing or additional information contact Ball at 817-909-0143 or pam@williamstrew.com.
Comments