Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Located on approximately one acre in Westover Hills is the beautiful French-style chateau at 2016 Deepdale Drive. The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, has a circular drive, and Renaissance gardens overlooking lush tree-shaded grounds and Indian Creek. Custom built by the current owner in 1979, the home has beautiful attention to detail with high ceilings, intricate moldings, and handsome Versailles parquet wood floors.
With 5,435 square-feet, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a flexible floor plan. The foyer opens to an oversized formal dining room and a very spacious family or formal living room, which focuses on a fireplace. The recently remodeled gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, travertine floors, and a sunny breakfast area overlooking the gardens. The guest suite is located on the main level and separated from the master area. The master is accessed through a beautiful wood paneled library or study and a short set of stairs, or there is also an elevator. The master suite, with vaulted ceiling, has a nice master bath and separate attached bonus room. The additional bedrooms are accessed through another set of stairs to the second level.
The French architecture is stunning, both front and back. The back yard is incredibly private with its patio, fountain, and gardens. There is also a three-car garage with a room that could be an exercise room, pool bath, or just storage.
Williams Trew is proud to present the property for $1,595,000. Call Martha Price at 817-570-9425 or Martha Williams at 817-570-9401 for information. It can be shown by appointment only or through the listing agents.
