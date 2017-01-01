Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate offers 6709 Laurel Valley Drive, an Italian villa-style home within Fort Worth’s secure gated community, Mira Vista. Designed by Ken Schaumburg, the home offers five bedrooms, four living areas, and over 6,800 square-feet of living space.
Upon arrival, visitors see the extensive gardens of the property. Masterly designed landscaping privatizes the front courtyard which is guarded by stone lion sentries dating from the 17th century. Architectural relics and antique hardware create an impression of permanence throughout the elegantly curated interior.
Entering the home through the custom-made doors, visitors notice cast stone base boards, stained concrete floors, and wood ceiling beams. The formal living areas boast massive stone columns. In the kitchen, granite counter tops, commercial gas stove, and built-in appliances provide modern convenience and combine beautifully with the hanging antique pot rack and sun-baked tile.
Gracefully understated, the master bedroom offers sweeping views of the backyard gardens. The spa-like master bath features his-and-her everything, including vanities, closets, and water closets. The downstairs guest suite features a kitchenette and private courtyard. The outdoor kitchen with stone hearth overlooks the pool. Columns extend into the water and support a vine-shrouded canopy that provides shade to the main loggia.
There are numerous terraces and loggias offering options for relaxing en plein air with pool, ponds, and stone paths leading to the Trinity River. Additional property features include a media room, large study, small office, four-car garage, and a garage apartment.
For a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865. For additional photos and a full list of features, visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
