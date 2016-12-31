Helen Painter Real Estate | Fort Worth

The hidden road setting of the home at 1844 Inspiration Lane offers beautiful views with total privacy on three sides, 1.85-acres and 75-feet of frontage on the west fork of the Trinity River. The luxurious home has been completely remodeled and boasts 4,468 square-feet of brand new hardwood, ceramic and carpet floors. The home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a full sized utility room, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. The main level’s floor-to-ceiling windows bring the outdoors in. The second floor has four bedrooms and two full baths, all of which are positioned for privacy while still allowing beautiful views. The basement level is unique in that it has an extra bedroom/game room, a full bath, and an additional laundry area. The oversized garage can store up to six cars, water toys and storage items with room to spare; outdoor adventure seems endless. The back yard features a diving pool with a waterfall and spa feature, a cabana, which includes an outdoor kitchen area and bathroom, and a large fire pit. Owners can enjoy hiking on the property’s own Trinity River frontage. The home is offered at $649,900 and marketed by Amy DeForest at Helen Painter Group Realtors. It will be held open Sunday, January 1 from 2 - 4:00 pm. For a private viewing, call DeForest at 817-602-1708.
