Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history Pause

1:28 Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:27 Dunbar ousted by Lewisville in FWISD semifinal

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

0:57 Dallas Cowboys fans line up for playoff tickets