Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Coldwell Banker Keller and Broker Associate Sarah Boggus present the beautifully appointed acre property at 1453 Whitley Road.
From the stamped concrete curving driveway, walkways and patios, to the mature trees and extensive landscape, the custom home welcomes visitors.
The home features fresh carpet, hand-scraped hardwood floors, gorgeous wood moldings, trayed ceilings, an iron entry door and picturesque windows.
The home also has four bedrooms, a study with built-ins and desk, game room, media room, mud room area and large utility room conveniently located off the master bedroom closet. There are no small rooms in the home. The master bedroom suite is tucked away for privacy and provides the luxurious feel. The chef’s dream kitchen has double ovens, granite, a gas cook top, and extensive cabinets and counter tops for storage and workspace. Custom wood cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and island lend to a kitchen that people can enjoy gathering in.
The covered outdoor living space with gas fireplace, can lights and ceiling fan overlooks the peaceful back yard. A balcony with stairs off of the living area provides a wonderful retreat.
Energy efficiency abounds in the home with tankless water heaters, foam insulation, and radiant barrier. A large walkout decked attic for storage is accessible from a doorway — not a ladder — that doesn’t swelter in the summer.
The three-car garage is oversized with the split single-car garage measuring 26-feet deep.
The home is priced $675,000. Contact Boggus at 817-891-0198 for questions or a private viewing.
