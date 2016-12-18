Williams Trew | Company project

The agents and staff at Williams Trew selected Camp Fire’s El Tesoro De La Vida Grief Camp as the recipient of their annual charitable contribution drive.
Most adults have experienced loss and grief, but children do not always possess the necessary skills to cope with their loss effectively. El Tesoro de la Vida, a week-long resident camp for children ages 6-17, helps children learn these skills alongside their peers.
The program consists of 90-percent traditional camping activities such as horseback riding, archery, canoeing, hiking, nature study, swimming, crafts, sports and games. The other 10-percent of activities are structured to help children through the natural grieving process. Certified professional counselors lead small group sessions and are on-site at all times to provide counseling and support.
Due to the uniqueness of Camp Fire El Tesoro de la Vida Camp for Grieving Children, each application is reviewed by a licensed therapist. Campers are placed in cabins based on age and gender along with two adult volunteers who are educated in the grieving process.
Camp El Tesoro de la Vida is made possible in part through the generosity of many individuals, foundations and organizations in the community. Because of the generosity of the Williams Trew agents and staff, thirteen campers will be able to attend on a full scholarship in 2017 and many others will be extended a partial one.
To learn more about this or other programs from Camp Fire First Texas, visit www.campfirefw.org.
