Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The waterfront home at 1412 E. Scandinavian Court is on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated community of The Peninsula, situated on beautiful Lake Granbury. The neighborhood is located just minutes from downtown Granbury and features some of the finest homes in the area and some of the best lake views and walk-out water in Texas. The home sits on 1.94 meticulously maintained waterfront acres and features countless custom upgrades.
The six-bedroom, four-bath home has over 5,400 square-feet of beautiful living space. The wonderful ambiance is evident from the home’s entrance as the impressive entryway opens up into an oversized living room filled with sunlight. The home features a magnificent open floor plan that allows for more than ample entertaining space and wonderful flow. The private study features solid oak walls and custom book cases. The floors in the master suite literally radiate warmth from a subfloor heating system. The gourmet kitchen boasts a large chef’s island, stainless appliances, custom cabinets and a commercial-grade gas range.
The outdoor living area includes custom stonework, a fire pit, an impressive hot tub and pool with waterfall. The back yard leads out to beautiful walk-out water frontage on one of the most coveted deep water areas of Lake Granbury. At the water’s edge is an oversized stationery dock plus a floating boat dock with room for lake toys.
The home is priced $1,175,000. Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour or visit www.KnieperTeam.com for more information.
