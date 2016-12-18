Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Recently sold

The homes listed below were recently sold by the expert agents at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. To see more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Located in the guard-gated community of Vaquero, 2202 Cedar Elm Terrace sits on a .33-acre lot on the golf course. Elegant finishes throughout include hand-scraped hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, granite counters and stone fireplaces. The living room overlooks a custom-designed pool that features stone waterfalls and an attached spa. The spacious upstairs game room has an outdoor patio with stunning views of the Vaquero golf course. The home, listed for $1,695,000, was sold by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley.
Find designer details throughout 4609 Palencia Drive, an extraordinary Mediterranean-style home in the gated community of Montserrat. Luxurious features include a spa-like master bath, a wet bar with wine fridge, and a library with custom built-ins and a wood coffered ceiling. It listed for $1,395,000 and was sold by John Zimmerman.
An exquisite Westcliff estate, 4155 Sarita Drive is situated on more than .5 acres within the Fort Worth Independent School District’s Tanglewood school pyramid. The private master wing features a loft study area, balcony and spa-like bath. Listed for $995,000, the home was sold by John Zimmerman.
The fabulous traditional home at 6263 Halifax Road in Ridgmar Addition is great for entertaining with three living areas, two dining rooms, and an enormous French Country-style kitchen with new appliances. Other features include upstairs and downstairs game rooms, plantation shutters, a spacious master suite with a sitting area, and custom millwork, cabinets and shelving. The home, listed at $590,000, was sold by Caren Parten.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
Comments