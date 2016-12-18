Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew is pleased to present the lovely condominium located at 700 Grove Street in the Le Bijou, a 14-unit downtown condominium development within walking distance to theaters, restaurants and shopping. The project has a Paris chateau-feel with designated guest parking within the gated area. Soaring ceilings, exquisite details, a private elevator, travertine floors, hardwood floors, zoned heat and air, beautiful moldings and name brand appliances are just a few of the amenities.
The home features a downstairs office that opens unto a courtyard, bath, and den with fireplace and wet bar, laundry room and a two-car garage. The second level features a very open concept with a wall of windows — with some windows spanning 20-feet tall. The kitchen has name brand appliances and a six-burner gas stove with griddle. Both the built-in breakfast bar and kitchen open to the dining room and spacious living area.
With ample natural light, the living room is flanked with a substantial fireplace with built-in book cases on either side. The master bedroom is located on the third level and is well lit with natural light. There is also another bedroom on the third floor.
The fourth floor rooftop deck provides a beautiful view of the Fort Worth skyline. All floors, even the roof, are accessible by the elevator. Call Alann Nolan at 817-480-1813 or Lynne Eller at 817-371-2209 or visit williamstrew.com for more information.
Comments