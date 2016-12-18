Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Katie Durham with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is honored to present 4216 Stonedale Road in Ridglea Hills. The unique home, built in 1965, features classic craftsmanship and authentic Spanish elements inspired from Spanish Colonial architecture.
The three-bedroom, two- and one-half bath home encompasses a courtyard with a 360-degree view through large Spanish Colonial windows. The courtyard is a grand entrance into the home setting an enchanting atmosphere for any visitor. Saltillo tiles that have been newly sealed are in the main hall, living room, wet bar and formal dining area. The kitchen and breakfast area have newly updated appliances, lighting and granite counter tops. The formal living room and main hall are lined with Spanish windows, making them extraordinary statement rooms. The utility room is extra spacious and includes built-in cabinets, closet, mud room area and an area for a full refrigerator. The two-car garage is attached with an automatic door and has an entrance to the utility room and back yard.
Bedrooms are joined by a newly remodeled Jack-and-Jill bathroom with marble floors, dual sinks, granite counters and linen cabinets. The master bedroom has beautiful French doors that open into the private courtyard. The his-and-her master bathroom includes sinks, cabinets and closets respectively, with an additional closet in the master bedroom.
The home has numerous built-in cabinets and closets throughout for envious storage space. The beautiful home sits upon a 13,000 square-foot lot surrounded by mature trees and attractive landscaping. The back yard is very private with a lush dense row of privacy trees at the rear of the property. The neighborhood has a private lake only a few streets away.
The 2,294 square-foot home, listed for $379,900, will be open Sunday, January 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information or to view the home sooner, contact Durham at 817-344-9180 or katie.durham@cbdfw.com.
