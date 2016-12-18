Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Homes with game rooms

A great game room can make it easy to be cooped up inside. The homes below feature over-the-top game rooms that will serve as the ultimate entertaining space this holiday season. To see more, visit briggsfreeman.com.
The private estate at 4649 Saint Laurent Court in Montserrat offers many amenities. Over 1.5 acres of expansive grounds are enhanced by a tennis sport court, putting green, saltwater pool and outdoor kitchen. The opulent game, media and craft rooms offer something for everyone. The home is listed by Todd Terry and John Zimmerman for $3,499,000.
Situated among rolling hills, sparkling lakes and statuesque trees, 1859 Post Oak Place is a 7,795-square-foot Mediterranean home in Vaquero. Spacious living areas include a recently updated great room, game room, movie theater, and a covered outdoor area for entertaining. It is listed by Harrison Polsky for $2,850,000.
Two large game areas and an alcove complete the second floor of 2162 Estes Park Road, a charming and sophisticated five-bedroom home in Southlake. In the gourmet kitchen, four separate counter areas allow space for several cooks to spread out – great for recruiting helpers to the kitchen over the holidays. The home is listed by Carol Russo for $1,229,000.
Retreat to the second-floor game room at 1912 Arrington Court in Colleyville, where French doors open to a cozy balcony. The game room serves as a great living space to accompany the spacious bedrooms upstairs, all with sitting areas and lovely baths. The home is listed by Nanette Ecklund-Luker and Brian Luker for $850,000.
