Helen Painter Group Realtors | Eagle Mountain Lake

The home at 8295 Eagle Mountain Circle is located on a 2.4-acre private, yet easily accessible lot, and has arguably Eagle Mountain Lake’s largest dock. Lake opportunities include fishing, skiing, sailing, sun bathing and walks on the private beach.
There are three homes on the property. The original home is not being used, however the lot has the footprints that are able to be built upon. The second home is 38 years-old, and is currently where the owners live. The third home is a two-bedroom/one-bathroom guest house, built seven years ago, and has never been lived in. The home can be lived in while the other lots are remodeled or built, or it could be rented out, or used as a guest house.
